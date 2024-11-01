Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expands By 8.1%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $33.43 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 456.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 419,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

