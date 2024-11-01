Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Rises By 7.1%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,868 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRGX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

