Short Interest in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Decreases By 7.5%

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 991,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. 18,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. City has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other City news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,795. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in City by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of City by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of City by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

