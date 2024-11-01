Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Drops By 7.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 607,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $7,082,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 721,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

