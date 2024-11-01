Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expands By 7.2%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

