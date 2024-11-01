Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rises By 8.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 335,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

