Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rises By 8.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on CNSL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 REIT Picks for 2025: High Yields and Rising Earnings Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.