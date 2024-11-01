Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Expands By 7.0%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 10.7 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DUOT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Duos Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

