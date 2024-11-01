Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Declines By 9.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

EWTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 121,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,247.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,259.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,247.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.