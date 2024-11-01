Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Drops By 8.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ERO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 339,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,620. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ero Copper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

