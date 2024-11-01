Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Rises By 8.0%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 41.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $2.05 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

