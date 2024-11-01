Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases By 7.0%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 28,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 5,270,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.