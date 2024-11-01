Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Decreases By 8.3%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,196,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 390,933.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 35,184 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FJP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

