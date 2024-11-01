Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Decreases By 10.0%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,194,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 4,660,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of FGSGF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People’s Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

