Short Interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Declines By 7.6%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 14,540,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

