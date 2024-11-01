Short Interest in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Expands By 6.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 39,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 4,204,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,467. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $98,184.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,953.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $5,036,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

