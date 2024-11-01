Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Increases By 7.3%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KRP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

See Also

