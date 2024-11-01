Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expands By 7.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $517.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.25 and its 200-day moving average is $476.22. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $300.70 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.