Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,993,817.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $5,910,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.