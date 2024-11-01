Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 284.91% from the company’s previous close.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Down 11.9 %

SLXN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68. Silexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($5.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

