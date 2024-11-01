Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Silgan Stock Performance
Shares of SLGN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 161,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Silgan has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.
Silgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
