Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 10.90%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,080,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after buying an additional 326,358 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 105,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

