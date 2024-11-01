Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

SIMO opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $53,676,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,080,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after buying an additional 326,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

