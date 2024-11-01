Silver Coast Investments LLC Buys 809 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30,461.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after acquiring an additional 571,766 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $82,123,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $177.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,945. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.