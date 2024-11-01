Silver Coast Investments LLC Invests $202,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 45,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,680. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $81.82 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

