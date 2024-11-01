Silver Coast Investments LLC Invests $295,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,900. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

