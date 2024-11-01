Silver Coast Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 2,543,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,444,702. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.