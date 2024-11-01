Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.800-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $156.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.