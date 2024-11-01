Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,672,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,415,089 shares.The stock last traded at $28.57 and had previously closed at $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.