Sitrin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $363.68. The company had a trading volume of 595,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,759. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.45 and a 200 day moving average of $328.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.81 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,252 shares of company stock worth $107,138,877. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

