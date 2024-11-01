SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 3,384,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,451. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

