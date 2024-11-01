SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
SM Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 3,384,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,451. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
Read More
