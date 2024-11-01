SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

