SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 93,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,342. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

