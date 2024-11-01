SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,328,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,649,286 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $44.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,183,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,987 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

