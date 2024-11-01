SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Balanced Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 4.4% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $86.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
