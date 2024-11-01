SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $89.45.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.