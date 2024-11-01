SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Boosted by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 1.2% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 92,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.42. 198,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

