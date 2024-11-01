SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MYMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

