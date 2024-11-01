Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.79 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 32.85 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,751,446 shares.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,307.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 80,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,424.20). In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,424.20). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($49,020.88). 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

