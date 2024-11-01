Spell Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.45 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,729,296,899 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

