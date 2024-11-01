Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,743. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $257,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

