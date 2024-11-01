SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $39.78 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

