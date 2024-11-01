SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

