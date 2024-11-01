SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $677,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,657 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

