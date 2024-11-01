SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.72 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 324.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,297.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,091 shares of company stock worth $1,509,501. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

