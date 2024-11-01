SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 3,478 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

