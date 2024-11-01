SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Target by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 52,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

