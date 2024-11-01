Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

