Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.64 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $228.88 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $148.50 and a 12 month high of $232.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

