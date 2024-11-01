Stephens Inc. AR Has $21.51 Million Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.93 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

