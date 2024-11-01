Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $53,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 355,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 136,038 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,951,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after buying an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after buying an additional 116,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

